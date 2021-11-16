Justin Bieber Announces Massive 98-Date World Tour

Justin Bieber is about to set sail. Next year, the “Peaches” singer will embark on a worldwide tour to promote his latest album, Justice. Following a two-year delay due to COVID-19, Bieber has finally secured the dates for his next concert event.

The Justice World Tour will begin on February 18th, 2022 and commence on March 25th, 2023. Currently the singer has 98 shows scheduled in 20 different countries, and he is bringing some friends along for the ride. Yesterday Bieber announced that Jaden Smith, Eddie Benjamin, Harry Hudson, and Mateo Arias are all joining the tour periodically. From the looks of things, the artists will take turns opening the show before his set begins.

Bieber's upcoming tour is the first time he’s performed globally in five years. The singer originally planned a North-American concert for his 2020 album Changes, but that was cancelled due to pandemic-restrictions. Since then, he’s teased the idea of returning to the stage but only recently made it official.

Though the set-list hasn’t been released, it appears the Justice World Tour will primarily focus on his new music. The corresponding album, Justice, was released in March of 2021 to fans' delight and produced three hit singles — “Holy” (featuring Chance The Rapper), “Peaches” (featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon), and Lonely (with Benny Blanco) — that were all wildly popular.

According to Bieber, his upcoming tour has been in the works for quite some time. In a press statement he said, “we’ve been working hard to create the best show we’ve ever done, and we can’t wait to share it with fans around the world. I’ll see you soon.”

Tickets are currently available to purchase on Biebers website, along with Ticketmaster, and StubHub. Keep reading for the full tour schedule, and learn when Justice will hit a venue near you.

02/18 San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

02/20 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

02/22 Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

02/23 Inglewood, CA - The Forum

02/26 Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

02/28 San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose

03/02 San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose

03/04 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

03/07 Los Angeles, CA - STAPLES Center

03/08 Los Angeles, CA - STAPLES Center

03/11 Portland, OR - MODA Center

03/13 Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Home Energy Arena

03/16 Denver, CO - Ball Arena

03/18 Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

03/21 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

03/22 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

03/25 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

03/28 Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

03/29 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

03/31 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

04/01 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

04/04 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

04/06 Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum

04/07 Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

04/09 Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

04/11 Orlando, FL - Amway Center

04/13 Miami, FL - AmericanAirlines Arena

04/19 Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

04/21 Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Field-house

04/24 DesMoines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

04/25 St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

04/27 Austin, TX - Moody Center

04/29 Houston, TX - Toyota Center

05/01 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

05/04 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

05/06 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

05/09 Chicago, IL - United Center

05/10 Chicago, IL - United Center

05/12 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

05/14 Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

05/16 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

05/17 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

05/22 Monterrey, MX - Estadio de Béisbol Monterrey

05/23 Guadalajara, MX - Estadio 3 de Marzo

05/25 Mexico City, MX - Foro Sol

06/05 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

06/07 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

06/08 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

06/10 Washington DC - Capital One Arena

06/13 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

06/14 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

06/16 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

06/18 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

06/20 Boston, MA - TD Garden

06/24 Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

08/03 Skanderborg, DK - Smukfest

08/05 Malmo, SE - Bigslap Xl

08/07 Trondheim, NO - Trondheim Summertime

08/09 Helsinki, FI - Kaisaniemen Park

09/04 Rio de Janeiro, BR - Rock In Rio

09/07 Santiago, CL - Estadio Nacional

09/10 Buenos Aires, AR - Estadio Único de La Plata

09/28 Cape Town, SA - Cape Town Stadium

10/01 Johannesburg, SA - Johannesburg FNB Stadium

10/13 Tel Aviv, IS - HaYarkon Park

11/22 Perth, AU - HBF Park

11/26 Melbourne, AU - Marvel Stadium

11/30 Sydney, AU - Sydney Football Stadium

12/03 Brisbane, AU - Suncorp Stadium

12/07 Auckland, NZ - Mt Smart Stadium

01/13 Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

01/16 Hamburg, DE - Barclays Arena

01/18 Zürich, CH - Hallenstadion

01/21 Lisbon, PT - Altice Arena

01/23 Madrid, ES - WiZink Center

01/25 Barcelona, ES - Palau Sant Jordi

01/27 Bologna, IT - Unipol Arena

01/28 Bologna, IT - Unipol Arena

01/31 Cologne, DE - LANXESS Arena

02/02 Frankfurt, DE - Festhalle

02/04 Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena

02/08 Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

02/11 Aberdeen, UK - P&J Live

02/13 London, UK - The O2

02/14 London, UK - The O2

02/22 Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

02/25 Manchester, UK - AO Arena

02/26 Sheffield, UK - Utilita Arena

03/06 Paris, FR - Accor Arena

03/09 Munich, DE - Olympiahalle

03/11 Budapest, HU - Budapest Arena

03/12 Prague, CZ - O2 Arena

03/15 Stockholm, SE - Tele2 Arena

03/17 Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena

03/18 Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena

03/20 Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis

03/24 Vienna, AT - Sportpaleis

03/25 Krakow, PL - Tauron Arena