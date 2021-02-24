Keke Palmer, Pete Davidson And Bowen Yang Are Getting Into The Podcast Game

Life is bleak! There are fewer reasons to laugh everyday! Or are there? Audible is making an attempt at keeping morale high by diving deep into the scripted comedy podcast game with two new original shows with some of the best comedy talent money can buy. We're talking Keke Palmer, Pete Davidson, Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang, Jane Lynch, Bianca Del Rio, and so much more.

The first project on deck is Hit Job, a high-concept workplace comedy starring Palmer and Davidson. Per a press release Hit Job follows Brynn Morris (Palmer), an aspiring artist desperate for a job to help her ailing grandmother. With no other options, she accepts a job as an administrative assistant at a company with the motto: “Do Bad Things for Good Reasons.” Along with her tech nerd coworker Geo (Davidson) she suddenly finds herself in a company-wide contest that requires her to be a killer employee, wink wink nudge nudge.

The 12-episode order premieres on April 22 and also features writing from The Drew Barrymore Show and Broad City alums, as well as voice acting from Natasha Lyonne, Naomi Ekperigin, Matt Bomer, Bobby Moynihan, John Lutz, and more.

Next up is White Hot Heist, has a truly off-the-wall premise: a queer sperm bank heist. Why not! The six episode series lands on June 17 right in time for Pride Month, and also boasts LGBTQ+ icon Alan Cumming as its director. White Hot Heist has a laugh out loud funny cast of LGBTQ+ talent, including Yang, Abbi Jacobson, Lynch, Margaret Cho, Del Rio and more.

Both projects are produced in collaboration with Broadway Video, and lead the charge of eight more series in development.