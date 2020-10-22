Kelly Rowland Wants You To Be Patient For A Destiny's Child Reunion

Kelly Rowland is an icon who needs no introduction. The singer has lived rent free in the minds of music-lovers for decades, from her Destiny's Child days to her successful solo career.

Now, Rowland has a new project in the works — a fall footwear and apparel collection in collaboration with JustFab. The collection, which dropped October 15, was created because Rowland "wanted to give women feel-good and go-to styles they can’t live without. Just like there are songs you cannot live without — doesn’t matter how old they are — timeless style is forever.”

With JustFab turning 10 this year, the collection couldn't have come at a better time to solidify the brand's mission of offering fun, bold fashion at an accessible price. “There is no better woman to help us tell this next chapter of our story as we begin a new decade with a newly reimagined voice and visual signature,” JustFab CMO Daria Burke said in a release. “Kelly is the epitome of the chic, relatable friend that we set out to be for our members."

The Kelly Rowland for JustFab campaign also featured the debut of her new single, "CRAZY." You can shop the collection here, with new styles dropping on the 1st of November and December. To celebrate the launch, Rowland caught up with NYLON for the NYLON Nineteen questionnaire, in which she revealed her favorite beauty tip, go-to sad love song and plans for a Destiny's Child reunion.

1. What’s your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)? Aquarian, I find there are some similarities in traits and personalities. But, for me this is just for fun.

2. Do you believe in ghosts, (and have you ever seen one)? I don’t believe in ghosts.

3. What’s your go-to drink order? (And if it's boozy, what’s your go-to hangover cure?) Whiskey on the rocks. The cure: Don’t have too many, and know your limit! You don’t want those problems in the am!! Worst ever!

4. Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? SADE, TRIBE CALLED QUEST....can’t think of another one...

5. What's the weirdest snack that you make? Hmmm, I don’t make weird snacks. Lol

6. What's a bad habit of yours that you've been meaning to fix? Hiding things from myself. I’m thinking I’m being responsible, but it’s a fail most times. I’ve misplaced things around my house like that....and I ALWAYS find them later!! Like in the weirdest times!

7. Describe your worst date in three words. Drool, Something About Mary, shoulders… more than three

8. What was your first concert, and what are your memories of it? Janet Jackson! I cried when I left!

9. What was your favorite movie as a kid? BAMBI

10. What's your favorite meme/internet joke and why? Why was 6 afraid of 7? Because 7, 8, 9. My son TITAN loves that joke!

11. What is your favorite red carpet look of all time worn by someone else? Versace dress JLo! It’s iconic! What a moment!

12. What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? When you sign up for JustFab as a VIP you get to purchase your first pair of shoes for $10. So I’d have to say, shoes from my collection with JustFab!

13. What piece of clothing from high school do you wish you kept? ALL OF MY BASKETBALL JERSEYS!!!! I’m TOTALLY PISSED I don’t have em, to give to my son!!

14. What is one question you never want to be asked again? "When is Destiny’s Child getting back together”!! For God sake, SAVE SOME THINGS!! Doesn’t anyone like surprises anymore?

15. What is your go-to sad song? Another Sad Love Song by Toni Braxton

16. What is your best beauty tip or trick? When I have a pimple I don’t cover it, I make it a mole, with eyelash glue! Works every time!

17. What is your coffee order? Coffee with a hint of cream and really sweet!

18. What is your favorite fast food place, and what’s your order? Sushi Park in L.A. Chefs Special! I trust anything on the menu!! It’s the best sushi EVER!!