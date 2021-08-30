After nearly a year of online chatter, fan theories and rumors, Lady Gaga has finally announced the arrival of Chromatica’s long-awaited remix album Dawn of Chromatica, a reimagined and reworked version of her critically-acclaimed sixth studio record. And, thankfully, she’s not dragging the wait out any longer. It arrives on Friday, September 3, with 14 remixed tracks from Charli XCX, Arca, Dorian Electra, Bree Runway, and a slew of other prominent pop names.

Though Gaga, BloodPop and its other featured artists have been teasing the existence of Chromatica’s remix album for some time now, the “Stupid Love” singer never officially confirmed its release until today. In April, BloodPop took to Twitter to ask fans what artists they’d like to see on the remix album “in theory,” and later, when Rina Sawayama was asked about it in a BRIT Awards interview, she merely said that she’d “done my bit” and that “it’s in the works.”

Now, fans have the full look of what’s to come with the project, which includes a remix counterpart for almost all the songs from the original record, and a whopping 20 different features.

Below, everything we know about Dawn of Chromatica — so far.

Dawn of Chromatica release date

Executive produced by Bloodpop, Lady Gaga’s long-awaited Chromatica remix album arrives Friday September 3, 2021 via Interscope.

Dawn of Chromatica features & track list

As expected, Gaga’s list of features and collaborators for Dawn of Chromatica runs the gamut of pop music. From Ariana Grande and Arca joining forces for “Rain on Me,” to Shygirl and Mura Masa reworking “Sour Candy,” Gaga’s collaboration with BLACKPINK — the track list puts indie unknowns next to mainstream superstars, a neat illustration of just how far and wide Gaga’s influence seeps.

The full Dawn of Chromatica’s track list is below, and includes songs from Rina Sawayama, Charli XCX, Dorian Electra, Bree Runway, Ashnikko and more.

Alice (LSDXOXO Remix) Stupid Love (COUCOU CHLOE Remix) Rain on Me (With Ariana Grande) (Arca Remix) Free Woman (Rina Sawayama & Clarence Clarity Remix) Fun Tonight (Pabllo Vittar Remix) 911 (Charli XCX & A. G. Cook Remix) Plastic Doll (Ashnikko Remix) Sour Candy (With BLACKPINK) (Shygirl & Mura Masa Remix) Enigma (Doss Remix) Replay (Dorian Electra Remix) Sine From Above (with Elton John) (Chester Lockhart, Mood Killer & Lil Texas Remix) 1000 Doves (Planningtorock Remix) Babylon (Bree Runway & Jimmy Edgar Remix) Babylon (Haus Labs Version)