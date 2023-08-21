Lana Del Rey Is Playing A 10-Show Tour This Fall

Lana Del Rey is heading on tour. On the heels of the release of her spectacular album, Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd?, the singer has announced a very limited run of shows across the U.S. this fall. How limited? She’s only playing a total of 10 dates across September and October.

In very Lana fashion, the shows are skipping major cities and markets — there are no New York City or Los Angeles dates — and largely keeping her within the southern regions of the country. The tour kicks off Sept. 14 with a show in Franklin, TN, with additional dates in Dallas, TX, Tampa, FL, and Pittsburgh, PA, before wrapping up on Oct. 5 in Charleston, WV.

Recently, the singer has been spotted by fans at various random locations throughout the south, including a Waffle House in Alabama where she was seen working a shift, clearly living out her real Americana dream. Del Rey has also been highly active on the festival circuit this year, playing headlining sets at Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Glastonbury, and more.

It’s been a while since Del Rey has headlined her own country-trekking tour; her last major one was in 2019 in support of her album Norman F*cking Rockwell! She’s since released three more projects, Chemtrails Over the Country Club, Blue Banisters, and Ocean Blvd, so a new tour from the singer was long overdue. See how you can catch her live this fall, below.

Lana Del Rey’s fall 2023 tour dates:

Thu, Sept. 14 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

Sun, Sept. 17 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Tue, Sept. 19 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Thu, Sept. 21 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

Sat, Sept. 23 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Mon, Sept. 25 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed, Sept. 27 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

Fri, Sept. 29 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Tue, Oct. 03 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Thu, Oct. 05 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum

How to buy tickets to Lana Del Rey’s fall 2023 tour:

Tickets will be available during a general onsale beginning Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com.