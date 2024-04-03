When the news broke that NYLON was coming back in print a few months ago, most of the buzz online was around how thrilled readers were to hold the magazine in their hands again. (Some even called it a miracle — we’ll take it.) But it wasn’t just the former Tumblr girls and bedroom-wall tear-out pinners who were excited — the overwhelmingly enthusiastic response included some of our former cover stars, too, from as far back as 25 years ago. Below, eight NYLON legends share their own Letters to the Editor in honor of our first issue back.

Zooey Deschanel

Photographed by Hilary Walsh

“What a dream it was to be on the cover of NYLON (twice)! I still look at the photos and think they are some of my favorites. It feels like NYLON just really ‘got me.’ Glad the magazine’s back in print to see through the souls of more creative people, and I can’t wait to hold, read, and enjoy it again.”

Lizzy Caplan

Photographed by Olivia Malone

“NYLON thought I was chill enough to be a part of their orbit. I am so happy the magazine will be back in print, and I can’t wait to hold the damn thing in my hands and start reading it again.”

Demi Lovato

Photographed by Marvin Scott Jarrett

“I’ll never forget the excitement I had as a 21-year-old being on the cover of NYLON’s print magazine. To see the publication come back to life gives me equal parts nostalgia for that era and excitement for the younger generation to experience the unique, bold, fun, and edgy style that NYLON brought to the newsstand.”

Hilary Duff

Photographed by Marvin Scott Jarrett

“Wow! So excited to see NYLON going back to print! You were always one of my favorites — hopefully this is setting a tone for more printed mags! Will be rooting for you!”

Lucy Hale

Photographed by Marvin Scott Jarrett

“To me, NYLON magazine has always been the absolute epitome of cool. I got to be on a cover in 2013 and it was at a time in my life and career when things were changing in big ways. It was an honor and such a surreal moment. I am so thrilled that NYLON is back. Having those pages in print will mean the world to me and to a world of other creatives.”

Milla Jovovich

Photographed by Robert Erdmann

“It’s wild to look back at my younger self and see such a baby in my face. I must have been 23 when the talented Robert Erdmann shot me for this NYLON cover. It was 1999 and I had so many life lessons yet to learn. I was married twice and had been supporting my family since the age of 15. There were a lot of responsibilities on my shoulders as an adolescent. I’m grateful for the path that’s led me to where I am now. I feel much more grounded today with my husband of 15 years by my side and beyond blessed with our three incredible girls.”

Avril Lavigne

Photographed by Marvin Scott Jarrett

“Congrats on celebrating 25 years! My first cover shoot with NYLON feels like it was just yesterday, but I can’t believe it was 20 years ago! Since then, we have done so much together. Thank you for always being a champion of artists and an inspiration to so many. Rock on!”

Kate Bosworth

Photographed by Marvin Scott Jarrett

“This was one of my favorite shoots! Stylist Cher Coulter and I decided on a grungy bohemia, to take a bit of a darker approach to the Coachella scene… a modern ’90s take on the festival. In my opinion, these looks are still super relevant today.”