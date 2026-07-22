Lily Allen To Tell Her Story In A New Documentary

Lily Allen must not have gotten everything off her chest with 2025’s West End Girl, because the British pop star is getting her own documentary.

On July 22, Prime Video announced that the new project will serve as a retrospective, chronicling her days as the “Queen of MySpace” through the success of West End Girl, and will offer an intimate peek into Allen’s life and career. Featuring interviews with “those who know her best,” the doc promises to tell a story of resilience and reinvention, while also allowing the artist to reclaim her narrative on her own terms. “As a pioneering woman in modern music, Lily's sharp wit and candid storytelling directly paved the way for a generation of today's biggest female artists,” the press release states.

The film doesn’t have an exact premiere date, but you can expect to see it sometime in 2027.

Director Mat Whitecross is no stranger to musical documentaries — in 2016, Whitecross directed the Oasis documentary Oasis: Supersonic, and in 2018, he helped tell Coldplay’s story with Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams.

Allen herself has yet to comment on the news, but hey, that’s what the doc is for.