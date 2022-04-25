Lizzo is hitting the road. The “About Damn Time” singer has announced The Special Tour, a new North American headlining tour in support of her forthcoming fourth studio album, Special, out July 15.

By the time the tour kicks off in late September, Special will have already been out for a few months, meaning you’ll have plenty of time to memorize all of the record’s groovy, summer-ready tracks for what’s sure to be an exciting fall reprise. The star’s headlining trip across the U.S. and Canada starts September 23 in Sunrise, FL, before it takes her down the east coast, to the midwest, and finally to the west coast, ending at Los Angeles’s Kia Forum on November 18.

Latto, the Atlanta-based rapper behind one of the season’s biggest hits, “Big Energy,” will support Lizzo on the stretch of dates.

This will be Lizzo’s first tour since the star wrapped up her Cuz I Love You Too Tour in 2019, which saw her play auditoriums and theaters across the U.S. and Europe. One big change this go-around: Lizzo will be filling out arenas, including New York City’s Madison Square Garden and Washington, DC’s Capital One Arena. It’s a stark reminder of just how much of a household name the singer has become in recent years as she comes off her recent stint as host and performer for SNL, and debuts her new competition reality show, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

See everything we know about attending The Special Tour — including the full tour schedule and how to buy tickets, below.

The Special Tour 2022 Dates

September 23 - Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena

September 24 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

September 27 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

September 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

September 30 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

October 2 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

October 6 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

October 7 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

October 11 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

October 14 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

October 16 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

October 18 - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 20 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

October 22 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

October 23 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

October 25 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

October 26 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

October 28 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

October 31 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

November 2 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

November 4 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

November 7 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

November 9 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

November 12 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

November 18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Who is opening The Special Tour?

Latto, the Atlanta rapper behind hit song of the moment and strong song of the summer contender, “Big Energy,” will open for Lizzo on The Special Tour.

How to buy tickets to The Special Tour

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. local time via ticketmaster.com.

Fans who pre-save or pre-add Lizzo’s Special album will receive early access to purchase tour tickets.

American Express Card members will have first access to purchase tickets starting Tuesday, April 26 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, April 28 at 10 p.m. local time. Additionally, T-Mobile customers will have the opportunity to snag Reserved Tickets starting 30 days before the show, at first-day prices. Find more information about T-Mobile’s Reserved Tickets on its website.