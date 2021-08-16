Entertainment
From the VMAs to the Grammys to iconic tour moments.
At 63, Madonna can count herself as one of the most iconic and legendary figures of modern pop music. Not only did her songs forever alter the genre itself, but her rich live performances also broke boundaries for women, the LGBTQ+ community, and more. Now, with a career-spanning reissue series set to be released by Warner Records, NYLON looks back at some of her most impactful live moments ever.
Madonna, all alone in a wedding gown with no backup dancers, band, props, or set design, still managed to whip up a hullaballoo in the press the next day. Just like that, a legend was born.