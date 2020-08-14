Premiere: Mallory Merk Contemplates Life After Rehab In "Fresh Out" Video

You've likely seen Mallory Merk's face before — she made her Yeezy debut at just 14, has been a muse to Pat McGrath and starred in Rihanna's premiere Fenty Beauty campaign. But the 19-year-old is much more than just a photogenic face. She's an artist, too, most recently releasing the pop ballad "Ghosts" and currently working on a new EP due out this September called Strangers.

Below, NYLON premieres the video for "Fresh Out," a new song Merk wrote about the feeling of stepping out into the world after a period of isolation and introspection. It's fitting for the times — though we're not fresh out of our new quarantine lifestyle yet, it can be nice to imagine what that date indeed will feel like. Merk presciently wrote the song prior to a stint in rehab, which she credits with getting her sober and helping her step inside herself long enough to quiet the noise of the outside world.

She tells NYLON, "When you're attempting to live in a new version of yourself — without doing things to hurt or alter yourself — it can be scary and difficult. Sometimes it feels like you don't have friends around anymore after getting out of a rehabilitation setting, because all your old habits are associated with your old friends. It hurts to lose those people who feed the deep and dark parts of your ego, but it's a new opportunity to find who you really are. One of the better parts of being 'Fresh Out' is that the friends you come out with are ones who love you for the real you, and will be around for life. Most importantly personal health and love becomes a clearer priority."

For "Fresh Out," Merk worked with frequent collaborator Dan Farber to create the dreamy, guitar-based track with candid lyrics couched in lilting harmonies. Merk's voice has a raw quality to it that complements lyrics about fake friends and discovering what's left when you have "no plans for the weekend." Lines like "I just want to make it to the morning/But it could be an endless night" and "Chasing adolescence/Medicate my senses/I just want love/Backed by good intentions" are the sort of coming-of-age sentiments that stay with us long past youth.

Watch the video for "Fresh Out," premiering exclusively on NYLON below: