Entertainment
Mandy Moore Announces New Album & Tour
It marks the singer and actress’ first tour in a decade.
Mandy Moore has always been that girl. From the release of her 1999 single “Candy,” to her sprawling acting career, and heart-wrenching role as Rebecca Pearson on NBC’s hit drama, This Is Us — her career is expansive, to say the least, and she’s not slowing down just yet.
For her next venture, the singer-songwriter has returned to her pop-star roots. Moore’s latest album, In Real Life, drops on May 13th. In the meantime, she’s released the album’s first single, which holds the same name as the record, and is planning a North American tour.
On Tuesday, March 8th, Moore posted about her new single, “In Real Life,” on Instagram and explained the song's concept to her followers. “It’s here! ‘In Real Life’ was a direct response to digging for some creative catharsis during quarantine AND getting ready to become a mother,” she wrote. “It’s meant to touch on the cliches this next chapter brings - everything makes sense in a new and profound way. I hope you enjoy this sample of what’s to come on the full record and I can’t WAIT to bring all of this music and more on the road this summer! Come rock out with us!! Xoxo, M.”
“In Real Life” is currently available to stream on Apple Music and Spotify. Moore’s YouTube channel uploaded the single as well, along with a dreamy album trailer. The sneak-peek for her latest record, features an inside look at Moore’s home life with her husband and collaborator, Taylor Goldsmith, and their newborn son.
As footage of Moore's life flashes across the screen, lyrics from “In Real Life” plays in the background. “Everything is happening in real time / Rising tide is nipping at my heels / But I’m different now, I’m not sure how the world don’t revolve around me/ Coming out of the dark / With you in my arms / We see whatever we need to see,” she sings.
If the album trailer is any indication of what’s to come, In Real Life may be Moore’s most intimate album yet. Keep reading for the records tracklist, and the dates for Moore’s upcoming US tour.
Tracklist
01 In Real Life
02 Heartlands
03 Little Dreams
04 Just Maybe
05 Living in the in Between
06 In Other Words
07 Four Moons
08 Little Victories
09 Heavy Lifting
10 Brand New Nowhere
11 Every Light
Tour Dates
06-10: Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
06-11: Charleston, SC - The Charleston Music Hall
06-12: Durham, NC - The Carolina Theatre of Durham
06-14: Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club
06-15: New York, NY - Webster Hall
06-17: Williamsburg, VA - The Lawn of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg
06-18: Atlantic City, NJ - Music Box at the Borgata
06-19: Boston, MA - Royale
06-21: Ridgefield, CT - The Ridgefield Playhouse
06-22: Toronto, Ontario - The Danforth Music Hall
06-23: McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre
06-25: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
07-06: Dallas, TX - AT&T Performing Arts Center - Strauss Square
07-07: Houston, TX - The Heights Theater
07-08: Austin, TX - The Paramount Theatre
07-10: Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
07-11: Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre
07-12: Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
07-14: Englewood, CO - The Gothic Theatre
07-15: Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
07-17: Seattle, WA - The Showbox
07-18: Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater
07-20: San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
07-21: Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up
07-22: Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre
07-24: Newport, RI - Newport Folk Festival