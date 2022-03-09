Mandy Moore Announces New Album & Tour

Mandy Moore has always been that girl. From the release of her 1999 single “Candy,” to her sprawling acting career, and heart-wrenching role as Rebecca Pearson on NBC’s hit drama, This Is Us — her career is expansive, to say the least, and she’s not slowing down just yet.

For her next venture, the singer-songwriter has returned to her pop-star roots. Moore’s latest album, In Real Life, drops on May 13th. In the meantime, she’s released the album’s first single, which holds the same name as the record, and is planning a North American tour.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Moore posted about her new single, “In Real Life,” on Instagram and explained the song's concept to her followers. “It’s here! ‘In Real Life’ was a direct response to digging for some creative catharsis during quarantine AND getting ready to become a mother,” she wrote. “It’s meant to touch on the cliches this next chapter brings - everything makes sense in a new and profound way. I hope you enjoy this sample of what’s to come on the full record and I can’t WAIT to bring all of this music and more on the road this summer! Come rock out with us!! Xoxo, M.”

“In Real Life” is currently available to stream on Apple Music and Spotify. Moore’s YouTube channel uploaded the single as well, along with a dreamy album trailer. The sneak-peek for her latest record, features an inside look at Moore’s home life with her husband and collaborator, Taylor Goldsmith, and their newborn son.

As footage of Moore's life flashes across the screen, lyrics from “In Real Life” plays in the background. “Everything is happening in real time / Rising tide is nipping at my heels / But I’m different now, I’m not sure how the world don’t revolve around me/ Coming out of the dark / With you in my arms / We see whatever we need to see,” she sings.

If the album trailer is any indication of what’s to come, In Real Life may be Moore’s most intimate album yet. Keep reading for the records tracklist, and the dates for Moore’s upcoming US tour.

Tracklist

01 In Real Life

02 Heartlands

03 Little Dreams

04 Just Maybe

05 Living in the in Between

06 In Other Words

07 Four Moons

08 Little Victories

09 Heavy Lifting

10 Brand New Nowhere

11 Every Light

Tour Dates

06-10: Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

06-11: Charleston, SC - The Charleston Music Hall

06-12: Durham, NC - The Carolina Theatre of Durham

06-14: Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

06-15: New York, NY - Webster Hall

06-17: Williamsburg, VA - The Lawn of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg

06-18: Atlantic City, NJ - Music Box at the Borgata

06-19: Boston, MA - Royale

06-21: Ridgefield, CT - The Ridgefield Playhouse

06-22: Toronto, Ontario - The Danforth Music Hall

06-23: McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

06-25: Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

07-06: Dallas, TX - AT&T Performing Arts Center - Strauss Square

07-07: Houston, TX - The Heights Theater

07-08: Austin, TX - The Paramount Theatre

07-10: Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

07-11: Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

07-12: Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

07-14: Englewood, CO - The Gothic Theatre

07-15: Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

07-17: Seattle, WA - The Showbox

07-18: Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

07-20: San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

07-21: Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

07-22: Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

07-24: Newport, RI - Newport Folk Festival