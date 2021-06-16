Bria McNeal
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (aka Colson Baker)'s complete relationship timeline.
Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Entertainment

Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly's High-Octane Relationship Timeline

“My heart is yours.”

What happens when two Tauruses fall in love? An intense, tattoo-filled, PDA-ridden, “lawless” romance of cosmic proportions. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (aka Colson Baker) have stolen the hearts of many — and pissed off one particularly petty ex — with their strange yet delightful courtship. Read on to see how this duo went from co-stars to lovers over the course of a year.

March 2020: MGK & Megan Fox meet on the ‘Midnight In The Switchgrass’ set

Fox and MGK’s fling secretly began on the set of the film Midnight In The Switchgrass, a few months after Fox separated from husband of 10 years, director Brian Austin Green.

Screengrab via YouTube
