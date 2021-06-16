What happens when two Tauruses fall in love? An intense, tattoo-filled, PDA-ridden, “lawless” romance of cosmic proportions. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (aka Colson Baker) have stolen the hearts of many — and pissed off one particularly petty ex — with their strange yet delightful courtship. Read on to see how this duo went from co-stars to lovers over the course of a year.