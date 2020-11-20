Megan Thee Stallion And Taraji P. Henson Celebrate Their Curves In 'Body' Video

Good news! Megan Thee Stallion's new album is out on Friday, and new single "Body" got a full visual treatment from director Colin Tilley.

The simple clip shows Megan rapping and dancing in various figure-hugging outfits alongside her dancers — including a few surprise cameos from Taraji P. Henson, Jordyn Woods, and Blac Chyna. The song is beyond body-positive, and as Megan explained during a livestream premiere of the video for the YouTube Originals’ RELEASED series: “You’re going to see all body shapes, a lot of strong women doing the damn thing. Just being confident and owning their bodies and their sexuality."

The song itself is a crisp 3 minutes of bouncy beats and self-confident lyrics expounding on the beauty of a curvy body-ody-ody.

Watch the video for "Body" below.