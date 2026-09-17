Michelle Zauner Writes About Her Year In Seoul In New Memoir, ‘Thank You For Your Suffering’

Michelle Zauner is back for more. After publishing her debut memoir Crying in H Mart in 2021, the singer-songwriter and New York Times bestselling author has confirmed her follow up memoir, Thank You For Your Suffering, arrives in 2027.

The new book is said to be a reflection of Zauner’s time in Seoul, South Korea, where she lived for a year to learn the language of her late mother. Her year abroad didn’t come without its challenges — she was reduced to tears by her punishing language school at least once — but her motivation never faltered, especially after she found her mother’s childhood diary in a bank safe deposit box, written entirely in Korean.

When she wasn’t crying through her Korean lessons, she was connecting with her mother’s side of the family, exploring Seoul’s alternative underground, and building lifelong friendships. It’s the follow-up that Crying in H Mart deserves, and one that would surely make her mother proud.

Pre-order Thank You For Your Suffering here before it arrives on April 27, 2027.