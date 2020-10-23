Miley Cyrus Shared A Heartfelt Message Announcing Her New Album

Miley Cyrus has been productive during quarantine, keeping us entertained with covers, performances and IG Live shows. It turns out she's been far busier than we could've imagined, as the 27-year-old announced today on social media that she's been working on her upcoming studio album, Plastic Hearts.

The album, which is Cyrus' seventh, will feature 12 original songs and is set for a November 27 release, right around the singer's 28th birthday. Cyrus shared the artwork for the album along with a message for her fans, in which she shared how losing her home to the California wildfires changed her:

"If you're reading this… know that I f--king love and appreciate you on the deepest level," she wrote. "I began this album over 2 years ago. Thought I had it all figured out. Not just the record with its songs and sounds but my whole f--king life."

"But no one checks an ego like life itself," she continued. "Just when I thought the body of work was finished… it was ALL erased. Including most of the musics relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed."

Cyrus and then-partner Liam Hemsworth lost their Malibu home in the fall of 2018. A little over a month later in December 2018, the couple married in an intimate ceremony, only to split up in August 2019.

"Nature did what I now see as a favor and destroyed what I couldn't let go of for myself," Cyrus continued. "I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes."

"Luckily my collaborators still had most of the music that was burned up in journals and computers filled with songs for the EP series I was working on at the time. But it never felt right to release my 'story' (each record being a continual autobiography) with a huge chapter missing."

Cyrus then shared that if the album were a chapter in the book of her life, it would be called "The Beginning. "Usually when something is over we call it “The End”. But it was far from that.In triumph and gratitude I present to you my 7th studio record, Plastic Hearts. To be released Nov. 27th 2020."

The album cover has a rock n' roll vibe, with Cyrus sporting her mullet, black leather gloves and piles of chains. It's a bit Debby Harry — whom Cyrus recently paid tribute to with her cover of Blondie's "Heart Of Glass."