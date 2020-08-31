Miley Cyrus Brought Back Her "Wrecking Ball" Era For The VMAs

Miley Cyrus is at home on the VMAs stage, having performed there several times throughout her musical career — and even hosting the event once. Tonight, Cyrus performed her new electropop hit "Midnight Sky," rocking a shaggy mullet hair cut and a slinky black dress with brightly colored walls lighting up behind her. But it was the end of the performance that brought us back to Miley's most iconic Bangerz era, with the singer hopping on a swinging disco ball reminiscent of her infamous "Wrecking Ball" video. Watch the performance below: