TikToker Claims He "Groomed" Millie Bobby Brown During Drunken Livestream

Seventeen-year-old Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has broken the internet many times due to her excellent acting skills, burgeoning makeup brand, and British charm. However, as she’s skyrocketed in popularity, the young actress — like many before her — has also been victim to hypersexualization in the media and by the public. Most recently, 21-year-old TikToker Hunter Echo (whose real name is Hunter Ecimovic), took to social media to detail his alleged personal relationship with her, including his claim that he “groomed” her.

During a livestream, Ecimovic claimed to have had a sexual relationship with Brown, and disclosed alleged details of their time together. Ecimovic, who has a following of 1.6 million followers on TikTok, is facing well-deserved scrutiny for the event. Though this case currently lies in the court of public opinion, it has also illuminated the issue of celebrity couples with age gaps.

Brown has not personally issued a statement, however, her representatives are speaking on the issue. They recently told TMZ that none of Echo’s statements are true. “Mr Ecimovic’s remarks on social media are not only dishonest, but are also irresponsible, offensive and hateful,” they said. They also noted that Brown will not be engaging in any public discourse about the matter, and instead her team is “taking action to ensure that he stops this behavior once and for all.”

NYLON reached out to Brown’s team for comment, but was unable to locate a rep for Ecimovic, whose only current public profile is his TikTok account.

Keep reading for answers to your questions about the incident:

What did Ecimovic say about Millie Bobby Brown?

The disturbing video includes many explicit details of their alleged relationship, however the most concerning was Ecimovic’s bold claim that he “groomed” the young actress. During the video he seems to read a comment aloud that says, “Imagine being a grown adult and dating a kid,” to which he callously replies, “I know, I groomed her.” Grooming occurs when a sexual predator uses manipulative tactics to get closer to a victim, who is usually underaged.

Why did Ecimovic make the livestream?

Though the reason for doing the livestream is unclear, Ecimovic seems to first defend the relationship — or perhaps the controversial age gap — before exploiting the details of it. Donning a cross necklace, he said, “I will never apologize. I hope you know that. I have nothing to apologize for,” addressing the commentators directly.

The video reportedly went on for hours, getting progressively worse by the minute, until he finally cut the cameras. Yesterday, Ecimovic posted a TikTok claiming to be inebriated during the video.

Was Ecimovic Millie Bobby Brown’s boyfriend?

Brown is currently reportedly dating Jon Bon Jovi’s son, 19-year-old Jake Bongiovi, and no sources have confirmed that Ecimovic was ever Brown’s boyfriend. A photo of Brown kissing Ecimovic’s cheek has resurfaced, leading many to believe that they were friendly at some point.

In attempts to defend himself, Ecimovic also claimed to live with Brown for eight months, and said that her parents were aware of it. He also hinted at a lawsuit. However, he did not disclose why or when that event took place.

Has Ecimovic apologized?

In the TikTok posted yesterday, Ecimovic apologized for embarrassing his family, but not for the claims made about Brown or any emotional distress he may have caused. “The livestream, I am sorry for,” he said. “I’m not proud of how I spoke. It sounded very immature, looked horrible on my family, it looked horrible on me, it looked horrible on my friends.” He then went on to say that he should’ve ended it sooner, specifically, “the moment it started getting bad.”

Is anyone pressing charges?

Though Brown’s team did tell TMZ, they were “taking action,” a formal lawsuit has not been made public. During the livestream Ecimovic said, “How the f**k is there a lawsuit,” seemingly responding to a viewer. According to Page Six, he also said, “Everything that I did was completely legal and it was approved by everybody that I was with.”

Has Brown responded publicly?

Though Brown is not going to comment about this incident beyond what her reps have said, she has spoken about being hypersexualized in the past. Last year on her birthday, she uploaded an emotional post on Instagram, explaining the media’s harmful effect on her psyche.

The post reads, “The last few years haven't been easy, I'll admit that. There are moments I get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me. But not ever will I be defeated. I’ll continue doing what I love and spreading the message in order to make change.”