9 Films To Stream After Watching ‘Don't Worry Darling'

Entertainment
Surreal suburbia and erotic thrillers.
We’re not quite sure how to classify Olivia Wilde’s latest film. The thriller toes the line between trippy and erotic. As Harry Styles said, “it like, feels like a movie.” Check out these dizzying movies like Don’t Worry Darling, where everything isn’t exactly as it seems.
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas play a suburban couple with a not-so-secret open marriage in Deep Water. After one of Melinda’s (de Armas) lovers turns up dead, her husband, Vic (Affleck) becomes the prime suspect. (Hulu)