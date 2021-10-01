Michael Cuby
Here are 8 movies & shows like 'Squid Game' on Netflix while you wait for season 2
Netflix

Entertainment

8 Mind-Bending Shows & Movies Like 'Squid Game'

These eight projects share the hit Netflix South Korean drama’s affinity for risky gameplay.

Following a group of debt-addled individuals who volunteer to play a series of games with deadly consequences, Netflix’s Squid Game is a satisfying combination of inventive world-building, spellbinding set design and emotional intrigue. It’s easy to gobble up all nine episodes — so here are eight films and TV shows that share the South Korean drama’s affinity for risky gameplay.

© Haro Aso,Shogakukan / ROBOT

Alice In Borderland (Amazon Prime)

Before Squid Game, there was this exciting Japanese series, which follows several friends living in a parallel version of Tokyo where every move determines their survival. Featuring lethal versions of tag and hide-and-seek, this is maybe the closest you’ll get to the real thing.

