Our favorite Argentine singer-songwriter and provocateur Nathy Peluso is hitting the road in support of her bold new album GRASA. And for the first time — in addition to headlining dates across Europe — the “La Presa” singer is heading stateside for a run of shows.

"I’m thrilled to announce the GRASA TOUR, which will include, for the first time, many shows in the U.S.,” she exclusively tells NYLON. “This tour is all about embracing who we are and celebrating it with every beat. It’s going to be raw, powerful, and full of energy. I can't wait to share these unforgettable moments with all of you!”

The tour follows the May release of her sophomore album GRASA, which not only allowed Peluso to flex her skills as a candid songwriter and rapper, but as an aesthetic mastermind, conceptualizing video vignettes for all 16 songs on the record. Named after a Spanish word that can mean “tacky,” “tasteless,” or “vulgar,” Peluso reclaims the term with her latest record (and upcoming tour), reminding us that defying heteronormative expectations, being confident, or bombastic musical arrangements can all be grasa.

Tickets go on sale June 21 at 10 a.m. local time. For more information, you can visit Peluso’s official website.

Check out the GRASA Tour dates below.

2/9/25 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique

2/11/25 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

2/13/25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

2/15/25 - Paris, France - Salle Pleyel

2/16/25 - Brussels, Belgium - Cirque Royal

2/19/25 - London, UK - Roundhouse

3/5/25 - Miami, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach

3/7/25 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

3/8/25 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

3/12/25 - Chicago, IL - The Vic

3/15/25 - Los Angeles, CA - The NoVo