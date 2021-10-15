The 'Big Mouth' Season 5 Trailer Is Filled With Love, Hate & Hormones

Any trailer that starts off with a monster threesome is sure to be a hit, and Netflix’s Big Mouth is returning for another season filled with all that and more. The fifth season of the hormone-drenched coming-of-age cartoon will premiere Friday, November 5th on the streamer, and it’s looking to be the series’ raunchiest season yet.

“Starting with ‘No Nut November’ and continuing through New Years Eve, Big Mouth Season 5 takes on the theme of [love and hate] with the introduction of lovebugs and hate worms, amorphous creatures that can shift between the two forms (like caterpillars and butterflies),” Netflix’s official synopsis reads. “Nick’s lovebug, Walter (Brandon Kyle Goodman), pushes Nick to pursue his feelings for Jessi until she publicly rejects him, turning Walter into a hate worm who leads Nick down a dark, rancorous path.”

“Meanwhile, Jessi’s lovebug, Sonya (Pamela Adlon), appears as Jessi gets closer with Ali and eventually wonders if she loves her as more than a friend,” the synopsis continues. “Jessi and Ali’s new close bond, and joint co-opting of Missy’s affinity group, sends Missy (Ayo Edebiri) into her own hate spiral, fueled by hate worm Rochelle (Keke Palmer). Jealousy, unrequited love, and newfound crushes abound in this new form-breaking season as the Big Mouth teens navigate 8th grade.”

Season 4 of Big Mouth premiered on Netflix back in December of 2020, which feels like just yesterday and also a decade ago. The new trailer features characters that will also appear in the upcoming Big Mouth spinoff, Human Resources — including Goodman, Palmer, and Adlon’s characters. Season 5 guest stars will include Parks and Rec’s Adam Scott as Mr. Keating, Jemaine Clement as Simon, Kristen Schaal as Bernie, Kumail Nanjiani as himself and SNL’s Chloe Fineman as Leah.

Watch the new trailer for Big Mouth season 5 below: