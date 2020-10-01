Nicki Minaj Gave Birth

Nicki Minaj is officially a first time mother, TMZ reports. She and husband Kenneth Petty have welcomed their child to the world. So far, the baby's name and sex are still a mystery.

Minaj announced the news of her pregnancy back in July, captioning a photo of her with an obvious baby bump "#Preggers." She also shared an earthy David LaChappelle photoshoot, in which a shrouded Nicki gently cradles her belly.

Nicki has always had many sons, but we're happy to hear she now has the family she's always wanted.