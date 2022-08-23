Nicki Minaj's Technicolor Music Video Evolution

Entertainment
The artist has always had a penchant for boldness.
Nicki Minaj’s impact as an artist is undeniable. Her witty verses and colorful music videos have left an unforgettable mark, and this year at the VMAs she’ll receive MTV’s Video Vanguard Award for her achievements. Ahead, we track Minaj’s video evolution, from “Superbass” to “Do We Have A Problem.”
“Superbass” fused rap with bubblegum pop, and the music video wrapped the two genres up with a candy-colored bow. In Minaj’s first viral video, she gushes about a crush in a fantasy world filled with ice sculptures, pink cars, and two-toned wigs.