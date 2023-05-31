Everything We Know About Olivia Rodrigo’s New Album

It’s been over two years since Olivia Rodrigo dropped her massive debut album, Sour. Since then, the singer has become a certified superstar, embarking on her first headlining U.S. tour, nabbing her first Grammys, inducting artists Alanis Morissette and Carly Simon into music halls of fame, and amassing a devoted fanbase that’s feverishly anticipating her next album.

Happily, it does seem like new music from the “good 4 u” singer is just around the corner, likely to drop sooner than you might think. Since the end of 2022, Rodrigo has been deftly dropping hints about OR2 and what she’s been working on — including, most recently, the album’s first concrete release date.

Though a lot of the details about OR2 are still heavily under wraps, read on for everything we know so far about the album.

What is OR2’s title?

The title for the OR2 hasn’t been announced, but we have some ideas: Sweet? Salty? Or maybe the classic route of going self-titled? (Alternatively, DeuxMoi also shared — leaked? — some options.)

When will OR2 be released?

There’s no release date for OR2 quite yet, but fans believe the album will arrive sometime in 2023.

In a 2022 video message to her fans for Spotify Wrapped, the singer hinted there would be “new music” arriving in the new year, and has since teased snippets of her playing the piano, mood boards, and recording in the studio on her Instagram. But a more promising development arrived this past May, when she uploaded an ostensible selfie of herself with the date June 30 prominently marked with a heart on a calendar behind her (clearly learning from the clue-dropping queen, Taylor Swift). Naturally, fans are speculating that the first single of the album (or the official album announcement) will likely come then.

Either way, “the new stuff is so so so so so close to being done I pinky promise,” wrote Rodrigo in another post.

What will OR2 sound like?

What to expect sound-wise from OR2 is, of course, the biggest mystery of all. So far, the singer has kept mum about all album details and potential features, but we do know that she’s been working on its songs since 2021, post Sour’s release — and that she reunited with Sour producer, Dan Nigro, for the followup.

“We have such a good groove together. We are always sharing ideas back-and-forth and have been carving out time to work together in the studio,” she told Billboard of Nigro in a 2022 interview as she also confirmed that she’s already has an album title and written a few songs. “I trust him so much and really enjoy the music we’ve been making.”

More recently, Rodrigo shared a snippet of her and Nigro rocking out to a mystery piano-led track on Instagram stories (the second piano-themed hint Rodrigo’s shared so far) — perhaps a sign that the new record could signal a more acoustic turn for the artist. One thing’s for sure, whatever she’s experimenting on, she’s still writing it from her bedroom: “I still write so much of my music in my bedroom though, and I don’t think that experience will ever change.”