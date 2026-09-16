On Tour With Broken Social Scene, Metric & Stars

What does spending a night with Broken Social Scene, Metric, and Stars look like? At Brooklyn Paramount, it’s a mix of profound realizations, angelic voices, and a whole lotta love.

ICYMI, the intertwined Canadian bands brought their indie rock stylings to the famed Brooklyn theater for two nights at the end of July. They’ve been playing songs like “Cause = Time” and “Anthems for a Seventeen Year-Old Girl” for more than 20 years, yet somehow the thrill of being onstage never gets old. Maybe it’s a testament to the bonds they’ve built, the dedicated fans who always come back for more, or maybe the music is just that good.

Here, the groups take NYLON behind the scenes of the shows with exclusive photos that are sure to warm your inner emo-kid heart.

Joules and Josh realizing something profound at the same time.

Say cheese! It’s harder than it looks to get us all together for a group shot ;)

The kiddos get the best seat in the house for Stars.

Closing out “Anthems” with love. Lucky to share the stage with our best friends every night.

Jill and her angelic voice rocking the Paramount.

Still the best feeling in the world.

Brooklyn will always be such a special place to us 🌹