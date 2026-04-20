On Tour
Snail Mail Gives Us A Backstage Pass To Her Brooklyn Paramount Show
Let them eat cake.
All the cool girls are playing Brooklyn Paramount this year. First it was Robyn with a very special New Year’s Eve show, then JADE came through with her first-ever solo headlining tour a month later. Zara Larsson also took up residency at the Downtown Brooklyn venue for two nights in March with the Midnight Sun tour, and most recently, Snail Mail brought the historic house down with her third studio album Ricochet on April 15.
The singer-songwriter might have the most “stars, they’re just like us” pre-show ritual of any working rockstar: After a quick guitar warm up and a necessary styling consult with her partner, Etta Friedman, Snail Mail (born Lindsey Jordan) hugged her friends goodbye and made her way to stage. The celebrations continued once the show wrapped, thanks to a specially prepared Snail Mail cake — her first in five years.
Here, Jordan gives NYLON an exclusive peek into her rockstar life with backstage photos of the singer from the night of the show.
“warming up my fingies before the show.”
“my preciouses.”
“Squeezing some friends.”
“outfit constructing before the show.”
“rock the show or die trying.”
“kissing on etta.”
“its been 5 years since ive had a celebratory snail mail cake. we are so very back.”
“thunder pants styled by my awesome friend ginger.”
“my dear friend and confidante and i reuniting at last.”
“big show at the paramount theater.”