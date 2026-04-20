Snail Mail Gives Us A Backstage Pass To Her Brooklyn Paramount Show

All the cool girls are playing Brooklyn Paramount this year. First it was Robyn with a very special New Year’s Eve show, then JADE came through with her first-ever solo headlining tour a month later. Zara Larsson also took up residency at the Downtown Brooklyn venue for two nights in March with the Midnight Sun tour, and most recently, Snail Mail brought the historic house down with her third studio album Ricochet on April 15.

The singer-songwriter might have the most “stars, they’re just like us” pre-show ritual of any working rockstar: After a quick guitar warm up and a necessary styling consult with her partner, Etta Friedman, Snail Mail (born Lindsey Jordan) hugged her friends goodbye and made her way to stage. The celebrations continued once the show wrapped, thanks to a specially prepared Snail Mail cake — her first in five years.

Here, Jordan gives NYLON an exclusive peek into her rockstar life with backstage photos of the singer from the night of the show.

Caity Arthur

“warming up my fingies before the show.”

“my preciouses.”

Caity Arthur

“Squeezing some friends.”

Caity Arthur

“outfit constructing before the show.”

Marco Burata

“rock the show or die trying.”

Caity Arthur

“kissing on etta.”

Caity Arthur

“its been 5 years since ive had a celebratory snail mail cake. we are so very back.”

Caity Arthur

“thunder pants styled by my awesome friend ginger.”

Caity Arthur

“my dear friend and confidante and i reuniting at last.”

Marco Burata

“big show at the paramount theater.”