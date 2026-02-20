If you only know her from her work in Sunflower Bean, you wouldn’t know Julia Cumming has this theatrical, singer-songwriter side to her. Here, she presents a version of herself she’s never shared before, and the end result is somewhere on the spectrum of Carole King, Carly Simon, and Brian Wilson. It’s quite the introduction for the singer’s debut single, one that completely shatters your preconceived notions of her.