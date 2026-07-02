Inside Channel Tres’ Double-Set Saturday At Electric Forest

Some artists dream of doing Electric Forest once. Channel Tres did it twice — in a day.

The self-described “Compton House” artist pulled double duty at Electric Forest this past Saturday, kicking the party off with a DJ set soundtracking the festival’s Pride stage takeover — alongside fellow headliners Snow Wife, Cain Culto, and Rochelle Jordan — before returning for a full live performance later that night. Fresh off announcing his sophomore album, Enigma POV, arriving Aug. 14, the artist looks to be carrying his signature genre-blurring sound into his next era.

Ahead, take an exclusive look behind-the-scenes with Channel Tres as he prepares to navigate two sets in one festival day behind the decks and center stage.

Yellow beanie man sound checking.

Checking some settings and markers on my songs before at soundcheck.

Yellow beanie man hanging with the light guy.

Bubbling.

Chrome durag man tying durag.

Chrome durag man on stage.

Preparing for a drop.

Playing God control for the Pride party.

Chrome durag man doing it for the people.