Underrated Performances By The Original 'Gossip Girl' Cast

Many of the cast of Gossip Girl were relative unknowns when the popular chronicle of Manhattan’s elite first premiered on The CW in 2007. But it didn’t take long for the actors behind beloved characters like Blair Waldorf and Serena van der Woodsen to skyrocket to A-List Hollywood fame. So naturally, these actors all went on to prosperous careers when the series ended in 2012. Here, we take a look back at some of these stars’ best post-Gossip Girl roles.