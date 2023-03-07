San Francisco’s biggest summertime fete is back: Outside Lands has unveiled its official 2023 lineup.

This year’s event is extra special, as the longtime festival is celebrating its 15-year anniversary, and as such, its slate of megawatt performers is bigger and better than ever. In addition to the one-two-three-punch of headliners Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, and Odesza (as the first EDM act to headline the festival’s Lands End main stage) — Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Janelle Monáe, Maggie Rogers, and Fisher will also perform in primetime slots during the three-day event. AI K-pop queens aespa are also on the roster for a performance, marking the group’s second U.S. festival appearance this year.

It’s a huge feat to keep a festival that’s the sheer scale and size of Outside Lands going for over a decade, but even more so for one that’s still independently owned.

"When we started Outside Lands back in 2008, we had a vision to create a unique festival experience that had never been done before. 15 years later, Outside Lands continues to be a bright spot for the city of San Francisco and pushes boundaries in music, food, drink, art and cannabis programming, as well as providing space for environmental and social initiatives,” said Allen Scott, Co-Founder of Outside Lands & President of Concerts & Festivals at Another Planet Entertainment, in a press statement. “The festival celebrates everything we love about the Bay Area's rich cultural history."

This year’s event also introduces the new GA+ ticket, a tier between GA and VIP, that will give attendees expedited entry, exclusive lounge access with flushable bathrooms (a major perk), refillable water stations, and free soft drinks. Passes are sure to fly — so read on for everything you need to know about attending Outside Lands, including the full lineup and how to buy tickets.

Where is Outside Lands 2023?

This year’s festival takes place August 11-13, 2023 at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, CA.

Who’s playing Outside Lands 2023?

Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, and Odesza are headlining the festival, with other major performances by Lana Del Rey, The 1975, Megan thee Stallion, Zedd, Janelle Monáe, Maggie Rogers, and Fisher.

Other acts slated to perform throughout the three-day event include Lil Yachty, Willow, Beabadoobee, Ethel Cain, Alex G, Soccer Mommy, Cuco, and more. Notably, K-pop group aespa are also scheduled to play, marking their second U.S. festival appearance (they will also play Governors Ball 2023) this year.

See the full lineup below:

Outside Lands

How do you buy tickets to Outside Lands 2023?

Tickets for three-day GA, GA+, VIP, and Golden Gate Club passes go on sale Wednesday, March 3 at 10 a.m. PST exclusively on Outside Lands’ website. GA passes start at $449 and VIP at $1,029, excluding fees.