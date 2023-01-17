Governors Ball is going park-side again. After two years of calling the concrete locale of Citi Field home, the New York City flagship festival is relocating once more: This time, just a few ways down to Queens’ Flushing Meadows Corona Park for its 2023 iteration. Given that the festival used to be held amidst the green at the lush Randall’s Island Park, the move will mark a homecoming of sorts for Governors Ball — and they’ve announced a lineup worthy enough to kick off the new beginning.

Lizzo, Odesza, and Kendrick Lamar will headline the festival at its brand new location, playing alongside an equally star-powered lower bill including Haim, Lil Uzi Vert, K-pop stars Aespa, Diplo, Rina Sawayama, Lil Nas X, Sofi Tukker, Lil Baby, and many, many others.

This year’s new location isn’t the only major change at Governors Ball. The festival is also introducing the new ticket tier GA+, which will allow access to air-conditioned restrooms, an exclusive lounge with shade, seating, an exclusive bar, food vendors, water refill stations, and concierge service.

Summer in the city just got better — and tickets to Governors Ball 2023 are sure to go fast. Below, see everything to know about the festival including its lineup, exact dates and location, and how to score passes.

Who’s playing Governors Ball 2023?

Lizzo, Odesza, and Kendrick Lamar are headlining the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights of the festival, respectively. Other notable names set to play include Lil Uzi Vert, Haim, Diplo, Lil Baby, Rina Sawayama, Lil Nas X, Giveon, Sofi Tukker, Pusha T, Finneas, Kenny Beats, Koffee, Snail Mail, Kim Petras, and more.

K-pop stars Aespa, who made their U.S. festival debut at Coachella last year, are returning for a Saturday night performance at Governors Ball.

See the full list of acts performing, below.

Where is Governors Ball 2023?

After two years at Citi Field, the 2023 festival will take place at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York. As usual, it will take place in early summer, from June 9-11.

How to buy tickets to Governors Ball 2023

A Citi Presale, for Citi cardmembers, kicks off Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. ET and ends Thursday, Jan. 19 at 11: 59 a.m. ET. Access that here.

Fan early access tickets go on sale Thursday Jan. 19 @ 10 a.m. ET — register at govball.com. A general onsale will follow.

Three-day GA passes start at $279 and a new tier, GA+, at $479. Three-day VIP passes start at $739, and platinum at $2,499.