Phoebe Bridgers is hitting the road again — for real this time.

The indie singer-songwriter and musician has announced her first real tour back since the pandemic, and since the release of her lauded sophomore album, Punisher. Cheekily titled Reunion Tour — though this time it will be a reunion between fan and artist — the tour will kick off this fall in St. Louis, Missouri and will snake Bridgers through 25 cities across the U.S. from the September 2021 through October.

Electronic pop group MUNA, whom Bridgers recently signed to her label, Saddest Factory, will join Bridgers on a select run of dates in September. Additionally, one dollar from each ticket purchased will go towards RAINN, the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network and the country’s largest anti-sexual violence organization.

Bridgers released her critically acclaimed album Punisher in June 2020. Shortly after, she embarked on Phoebe Bridgers’ World, Tour, which was really just four virtual performances live-streamed from her kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom. The record netted the young artist four Grammy nominations including Best New Artist, Best Alternative Music Album for Punisher, and Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for “Kyoto.”

See everything you need to know about attending Bridgers’ Reunion Tour, including the full list of tour dates and locations, below.

Phoebe Bridgers’ Reunion Tour Dates

The singer’s fall U.S. tour is slated to kick off on September 3 in St. Louis, Missouri and wrap in Washington D.C. on October 26.

See the full list of cities and dates below.

Phoebe Bridgers Tour Dates

September 3 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

September 4 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

September 5 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater

September 7 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre*

September 8 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre*

September 10 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

September 11 – St Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre*

September 12 – St Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre*

September 14 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee*

September 15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre*

September 17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors*

September 18 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live*

September 19 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore*

September 20 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz*

September 23 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

September 25 – New York, NY @ The Governors Ball

September 26 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion*

October 2 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

October 3 – New Orleans, LA @ The Orpheum Theater

October 4 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

October 9 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

October 16 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

October 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

October 24 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees

October 26 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

*with Muna

How To Buy Phoebe Bridgers’ Reunion Tour Tickets

Tickets go on sale July 16, 2021 at 12 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. Register now with Ticketmaster to be notified on when tickets drop before it closes on Wednesday, July 14 at 12 p.m. ET.