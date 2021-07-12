Entertainment
Phoebe Bridgers Announces Fall US 'Reunion Tour’
The singer-songwriter is hitting the road for the first time since 2019.
Phoebe Bridgers is hitting the road again — for real this time.
The indie singer-songwriter and musician has announced her first real tour back since the pandemic, and since the release of her lauded sophomore album, Punisher. Cheekily titled Reunion Tour — though this time it will be a reunion between fan and artist — the tour will kick off this fall in St. Louis, Missouri and will snake Bridgers through 25 cities across the U.S. from the September 2021 through October.
Electronic pop group MUNA, whom Bridgers recently signed to her label, Saddest Factory, will join Bridgers on a select run of dates in September. Additionally, one dollar from each ticket purchased will go towards RAINN, the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network and the country’s largest anti-sexual violence organization.
Bridgers released her critically acclaimed album Punisher in June 2020. Shortly after, she embarked on Phoebe Bridgers’ World, Tour, which was really just four virtual performances live-streamed from her kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom. The record netted the young artist four Grammy nominations including Best New Artist, Best Alternative Music Album for Punisher, and Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for “Kyoto.”
See everything you need to know about attending Bridgers’ Reunion Tour, including the full list of tour dates and locations, below.
Phoebe Bridgers’ Reunion Tour Dates
The singer’s fall U.S. tour is slated to kick off on September 3 in St. Louis, Missouri and wrap in Washington D.C. on October 26.
See the full list of cities and dates below.
Phoebe Bridgers Tour Dates
- September 3 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant
- September 4 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
- September 5 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater
- September 7 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre*
- September 8 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre*
- September 10 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
- September 11 – St Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre*
- September 12 – St Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre*
- September 14 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee*
- September 15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre*
- September 17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors*
- September 18 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live*
- September 19 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore*
- September 20 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz*
- September 23 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
- September 25 – New York, NY @ The Governors Ball
- September 26 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion*
- October 2 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
- October 3 – New Orleans, LA @ The Orpheum Theater
- October 4 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
- October 9 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
- October 16 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
- October 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
- October 24 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees
- October 26 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
*with Muna
How To Buy Phoebe Bridgers’ Reunion Tour Tickets
Tickets go on sale July 16, 2021 at 12 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program. Register now with Ticketmaster to be notified on when tickets drop before it closes on Wednesday, July 14 at 12 p.m. ET.