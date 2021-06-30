Primavera Sound Is Coming To Los Angeles In 2022

Primavera Sound, Barcelona’s massive summer music festival, is making its move stateside.

The music festival that will be playing host to Lorde, Dua Lipa, Massive Attack, Tame Impala, and more come 2022 has announced a brand new offshoot in sunny Los Angeles that will take place in September 2022 — plenty of time to start saving and preparing yourselves for what’s likely to be an equally fantastic lineup.

Primavera Sound first attempted to launch the Los Angeles offshoot back in 2020, but was immediately thwarted due to the pandemic. In exchange, fans of the festival will be glad to hear that the 2022 edition has been extended from a two-day event to a three-day event.

“Despite the fact that the festival's first encounter with its fans in the United States will have to wait yet another year, this announcement makes us even more excited and eager than ever to make our debut in America,” festival organizers wrote in a statement.

While there won’t be word on its lineup for a long while, there’s no harm in starting preparations now. Below, everything you need to know about attending the Barcelona festival’s Los Angeles offshoot.

Primavera Sound L.A. 2022 Lineup

The lineup hasn’t yet been announced, but you can stay up to date with announcements by following Primavera Sound Los Angeles on social media and their website.

Primavera Sound L.A. 2022 Dates & Location

The first edition of Primavera Sound Los Angeles is scheduled to take place September 16-18, 2022 at Los Angeles State Historic Park in the heart of the city.

How To Buy Primavera Sound L.A. 2022 Tickets

Tickets and passes for Primavera Sound Los Angeles 2022 are not yet available for purchase.

If you bought tickets to the canceled 2020 edition, you can roll them over to the 2022 festival or request a refund via Front Gate Tickets before July 29, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. PT.