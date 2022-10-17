Did Rihanna Make New Music For The 'Black Panther' Sequel?

Over the last few weeks, murmurings of Rihanna’s music career have begun to stir again. Not that the murmurs ever stop — scan Twitter for five minutes and you’re almost guaranteed to scroll past a tweet or two asking where the long-awaited R9 album is. But recently, the chatter has started to really kick back up. First, there was the announcement that she would be headlining next year’s Super Bowl halftime show. Then, there was last week’s rumors that she (like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift) would be embarking on a massive world tour in 2023. But with what new music, we all seemed to ask. After years away from the music industry to focus on other ventures (makeup, skincare, lingerie, and for however briefly, LVMH-sponsored luxury clothing), could Rihanna really be returning to the stage with no new songs to add to the setlist?

Apparently not. According to Hits Daily Double, the artist born Robyn Fenty might have recorded two new songs to appear on the soundtrack for the upcoming Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever.

This wouldn’t be too far off. For the first Black Panther, Disney and Marvel released both an original score, composed by Ludwig Göransson, and a separate album featuring pop songs inspired by the film. For the latter, the team sought out Kendrick Lamar to curate, leading to a Billboard chart-topping release that featured new work from artists like The Weeknd, Future, Jorja Smith, Travis Scott, James Blake, Vince Staples, 2 Chainz, and Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee. One of Kendrick’s own contributions to the soundtrack, the SZA-assisted “All the Stars,” even went on to nab a nomination for Best Original Song at both the Academy Awards and the Golden Globes. (The score, meanwhile, won an Oscar and a Grammy for Best Original Score.)

After that success, it’s not surprising to learn from insiders that Disney and Marvel are eyeing a similar strategy for Wakanda Forever. (The film’s first teaser already introduced us to the beautiful “No Woman, No Cry,” a new song from rising R&B sensation Tems.) New reports from HDD suggest that the sequel’s soundtrack will be released jointly through Marvel/Disney and Westbury Road. And guess who, quite literally, owns Westbury Road? Well, Rihanna, of course!

And what convenient timing it would be. As most are probably aware, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, one of the year’s most anticipated films, hits theaters on November 11. That means Rihanna would have at least two new songs to perform at next February’s Super Bowl. And that rumored world tour coming up? Well, maybe we’ll be getting even more music sometime soon.

Sure, this may not be the in-film cameo that was once rumored all the way back in November 2020. But new music will certainly suffice. And to that, I say: Let the Rihannasance begin!