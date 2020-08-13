Fenty Home? Rihanna May Be Expanding Into Kitchenware

We as a society know better by now than to assume it's going to be album-related news when we see Miss Robyn Rihanna Fenty gracing a news headline. She took off her pop star hat after the releasing of her magnum opus record Anti in favor of her mogul business suit and has yet to switch back. In the past few years alone, Rihanna's schedule has been packed to the gills with the lucrative ventures of her makeup line Fenty Beauty, her lingerie line Savage x Fenty, her luxury fashion line FENTY, her skincare line Fenty Skin, and if LLC filings are true, her Fenty kitchenware line.

Sleuthing fans spotted that Rihanna's company Roraj Trade LLC has allegedly filed a new trademark application with the very Fenty-core name "SORRY, I'M BOOKED." The new venture is said to cover types of tableware like forks, knives, and spoons, as well as culinary publication dealings — looks like someone is giving Martha Stewart a run for her money. There's more questions than answers right now, but perhaps all the years of fine dining and leaving exquisite restaurants with full glasses of wine has inspired Rihanna to bring part of the experience to the masses. It's beautiful to know that we will one day be sitting in our Fenty Apartments, drinking Fenty wine out of our Fenty wine glasses, and using our Fenty speakers to still play Anti.