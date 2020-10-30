Rita Ora Launched A Fund To Grant $100,000 To Women In Creative Industries

Rita Ora recently launched a wide-ranging collaboration with ShoeDazzle that features everything from red carpet ready heels, sneakers, over-the-knee boots and combat boots, at an affordable price point. “I believe that fashion can be a creative outlet for individuals to express themselves freely. I think it’s important for everyone to have access to footwear that gives them confidence and that’s what really drove my desire to collaborate with ShoeDazzle,” Ora said of the collaboration.

In addition, ShoeDazzle is launching a Women of the Future Fund that will grant $100,000 to women working in creative industries. In an effort to provide opportunities to underrepresented women in industries like music production, photography and art, the fund will go towards individuals hand-picked by Ora. To enter or find out more details, head here.

In honor of the collection and fund, Ora sat down with NYLON to complete the NYLON Nineteen questionnaire. Read on to find out her favorite hangover cure, dream concert lineup and the bad habits she wants to fix.

1. What’s your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)? Sagittarius and yes, I love astrology! Some of my fav people are Sags, like my girl Britney!

2. Do you believe in ghosts, (and have you ever seen one)? Um, I don’t know about actual ghosts, but I believe in the spirits of loved ones looking out for you.

3. What’s your go-to drink order? (And if it's boozy, what’s your go-to hangover cure?) Obviously Próspero Tequila, either in a Picante de la Casa or Margarita. When it comes to a hangover cure, it’s all about hydrating. Water is key.

4. Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? Now this is a difficult question. If I had to choose three, it would probably Beyoncé, Prince and Madonna.

5. What's the weirdest snack that you make? I don’t know if this is weird, but I make a sandwich with pickles and this dip from Kosovo. It’s called Ajvar and it’s made form roasted red pepper — so delicious.

6. What's a bad habit of yours that you've been meaning to fix? Staying off my phone before bed!

7. What was the last internet rabbit hole you went down? I go down vintage fashion rabbit holes all the time. I start looking and I can’t stop!

8. Describe your worst date in three words. Boring, boring, boring.

9. What was the last DM you received? It was from a member of my team sending me a meme. We send them back and forth to each other all day!

10. If you could be in any music video, what would it be? Anything Prince!

11. What was your first concert, and what are your memories of it? The Spice Girls! It was everything! I dressed up, of course, and I was a combination of Sporty and Scary.

12. What was your favorite movie as a kid? Secret Garden.

13. What was your teenage AIM screen name? What lyrics would make up your AIM away message today? Oh gosh. Honestly, I can’t remember! I don’t think I could pick specific lyrics, I listen to so much music I would be changing it every day!

14. What's your favorite meme/internet joke and why? I can’t pick a favorite – there are too many that make me laugh! However, I will say I prefer sarcastic ones that appeal to my British sense of humor.

15. What's your go-to breakup song? “I Will Always Love You” – Whitney Houston

16. What is your favorite red carpet look of all time worn by someone else? Oh wow, that is a great question. Probably anything worn by Cher at the Oscars, her looks were amazing!

18. What piece of clothing from high school do you wish you kept? My school uniform!