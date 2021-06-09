In 2019, Rolling Loud, Miami’s premier hip-hop festival, descended upon New York City’s Citi Field Stadium in Queens for two nights of riotous, mosh-filled debauchery. It was the young festival’s inaugural event in the city, and now, organizers are hoping to replicate the magic again with an even bigger lineup this fall.

That’s right — Rolling Loud is returning to New York City for its second year this October with a very NYC-centric lineup. 50 Cent, who hails from South Jamaica, Queens, is scheduled to headline, alongside J. Cole, another Queens resident, and Travis Scott.

This year’s event, which will run from Thursday, October 28 to Saturday, October 30, will also be extended to three days of festivities, during which Bobby Shmurda is also expected to make a surprise appearance.

Below, everything you need to know about attending the three-day hip-hop festival.

Rolling Loud New York 2021 Lineup

Though The New York Times’ Jon Caramanica remarked that its 2019 event flaunted “a vision of the genre that’s no longer rooted in the city,” Rolling Loud organizers are hoping to tap more into New York’s native talent this go around.

Aside from 50 Cent and J. Cole, who are headlining the festival alongside Travis Scott, Rolling Loud New York’s packed three-day schedule also includes a slate of performances from some of the city’s best, homegrown acts including Joey Bada$$, A$AP Ferg, The Diplomats, Action Bronson, Young M.A., J.I., Sheff G, Sleepy Hallow, Bizzy Banks, and more. Plus, there’s still that surprise appearance from Bobby Shmurda.

Other notable acts scheduled to take the stage this year: Lil Uzi Vert, Jack Harlow, Playboi Carti, City Girls, Chief Keef, Gucci Mane, Roddy Ricch, Flo Milli, Rico Nasty, and more.

See the full lineup on Rolling Loud’s website.

Rolling Loud New York 2021 Dates & Location

Rolling Loud New York will take place October 28-30, 2021 at the Citi Field stadium in Queens, New York City.

Rolling Loud New York 2021 COVID-19 Regulations

There are no COVID-19 regulations or rules available on Rolling Loud’s website at press time.

How To Buy Rolling Loud New York 2021 Tickets

Tickets and passes for Rolling Loud New York will go on sale Friday June 11, 2021 at 12 p.m. ET via Front Gate Tickets.