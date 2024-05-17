Romy Mars Has Entered the Fashion Chat

After a childhood away from the cameras, Romy and Cosima Mars made their red-carpet debuts on May 16 while accompanying their grandfather, Francis Ford Coppola, to the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Megalopolis. They were joined by their mom and dad — Sofia Coppola and Phoenix front man Thomas Mars, respectively — as well as uncle Roman Coppola and great-aunt Talia Shire, who acts in Megalopolis.

In an oft-quoted interview with The Guardian, Sofia Coppola said she “never saw the point of taking little kids to movie premieres and stuff ... I just want them to have a childhood.” But now that they’re older — Romy is 17 — she seems to have made an exception for such a meaningful premiere to which Romy wore head-to-toe Chanel, no less. The brand confirmed to NYLON that the teen’s look, which included a top-handle mini flap bag and logo stud earrings, was all from the house, who also hosted the official dinner and afterparty for Megalopolis. And on May 17, Romy attended a photo call for the movie, this time dressed in Chanel tweed.

If Romy Mars’ name sounds familiar, it’s because despite her parents’ efforts to shield their daughters from the spotlight, she went viral in 2023 for sharing a TikTok about how she got grounded for attempting to use her dad’s credit card to charter a helicopter to have dinner with a camp friend. In the video, which has also made cinematic history in a way, she revealed that her parents don’t want her to have public social media accounts (and holds up a Grammy to suggest why that might be). But perhaps the funniest part, second only to when she admits to Googling what an onion looks like, is when she says, “They don’t want me to be a nepotism kid, but TikTok can’t make you famous so it doesn’t matter.” To her credit, she gives nepotism a good name.