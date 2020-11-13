Premiere: 'Self Care' Queen Savannah Cristina Returns With A Message Of "Self Love"

The queen of self-care is at it again. Florida-born R&B artist Savannah Cristina delivered her debut EP, Self Care via Warner last month, featuring the sultry, titular song that earned Savannah millions of fans when she first shared it at the end of 2019. The video for her new single, "Self Love," premiering exclusively on NYLON below, follows many of the same themes that fall under what the singer calls "soul therapy."

“'Self Love' is dedicated to confidence and independence," Cristina tells NYLON. "No matter what your walk of life is, self-care is always necessary.”

The video for "Self Love" opens with a message from a radio announcer discussing whether "millennials [are] giving up their parents beliefs of working till you die, adopting a new lifestyle focusing on self care and self love." The rest of the video seems to confirm this with a resounding yes.

Watch the video for "Self Love" below: