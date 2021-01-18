Entertainment
Issa Rae's hit HBO show may be coming to an end, but there's still plenty to watch.
The upcoming fifth season of HBO’s Insecure will unfortunately be its last. The cult favorite, Issa Rae-led show is hard to categorize, but it’s part of a lineage of stylized, prestige shows with a Seinfeldian approach to “plots about nothing,” and a focus on friendships and failures. The hit show may be coming to an end, but there's still plenty to watch. Read on for our suggestions.
Girlfriends is in many ways a direct predecessor to Insecure, as a story centered on the lives of Black women as they navigate their professional, social, and love lives. Starring a young Tracee Ellis Ross, the classic sitcom was a cultural phenomenon in its own right. Netflix