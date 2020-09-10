8 Shows To Get Into If You Liked 'PEN15'

There's a reason this one season show continues to hold its status as a cult classic. Freaks and Geeks is hilarious and extremely heartfelt look at high school's trials and tribulations, feeling fresh from its first viewing and every subsequent re-watch that will inevitably follow. It's also a kick to see the baby-faced James Franco, Seth Rogan, Linda Cardellini, and Jason Segel in some of their earliest roles. (Amazon Prime)