8 Shows To Get Into If You Liked 'PEN15'

Entertainment
Growing pains have always been funny.
There's a reason this one season show continues to hold its status as a cult classic. Freaks and Geeks is hilarious and extremely heartfelt look at high school's trials and tribulations, feeling fresh from its first viewing and every subsequent re-watch that will inevitably follow. It's also a kick to see the baby-faced James Franco, Seth Rogan, Linda Cardellini, and Jason Segel in some of their earliest roles. (Amazon Prime)
Tia and Tamera Mowry star in Sister, Sister as twins separated by birth, only to reunite as teens when they meet by chance at the mall. Their families obviously have no choice but to move in together, resulting in the most delightful mayhem. Who doesn't love twin reunion fodder? Plus, Jackée Harry's performance as Lisa Landry is comedic gold. (Netflix)