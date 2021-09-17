Claire Valentine
9 shows like 'You' on Netflix
Beth Dubber/Netflix

9 Shows Like 'You' To Watch While You Wait For Season 3

Penn Badgley's Joe will return for another suspenseful season of 'You' on Netflix. Until then, stay chilled with these series.

You — the psychological thriller series following obsessive bookstore manager and serial killer Joe (Penn Badgley) and now, his wife, Love (Victoria Pedretti), returns to Netflix for a third season this October. Until then, look no further than these nine suspenseful shows like You to stream now.

Photo by Sophie Mutevelian - © BBC America

Killing Eve

Spies, lies, psychopaths and killers — Killing Eve has a bit of everything, plus humor and Sandra Oh to boot. (Hulu)

