9 Shows Like 'You' To Watch While You Wait For Season 3

Entertainment
Penn Badgley's Joe will return for another suspenseful season of 'You' on Netflix. Until then, stay chilled with these series.
You — the psychological thriller series following obsessive bookstore manager and serial killer Joe (Penn Badgley) and now, his wife, Love (Victoria Pedretti), returns to Netflix for a third season this October. Until then, look no further than these nine suspenseful shows like You to stream now.
Spies, lies, psychopaths and killers — Killing Eve has a bit of everything, plus humor and Sandra Oh to boot. (Hulu)