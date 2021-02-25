Photo by: Allyson Riggs/Hulu
Aidy Bryant's 'Shrill' Gets First Teaser For Its Final Season
In which Annie bounces back from her breakup.
Hulu dropped the first teaser for the third and final season of Shrill today, premiering on May 7. Season 2 closed out with a breakup, and Annie (Aidy Bryant) considering a relationship between herself and her best friend's younger brother, Lamar (Akemnji Ndifornyen). In the trailer, Annie does lots of your typical post-breakup activities: riding ATVs, having imaginary arguments in the car, and having awkward hookups.
The show, based on Lindy West's Shrill: Notes From A Loud Woman, will end after its eight-episode third season, which wrapped filming in Portland, Oregon in the fall. Watch the full teaser, below: