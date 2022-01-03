Soundcheck: The 10 Best Music Releases The Week Of January 3, 2022

Entertainment
Every week, we bring you #SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.
Halsey’s If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power was one of NYLON’s favorite records of 2021. She’s now unleashed a brand new song for its extended version — a softly chugging specter of a track, “People Disappear Here.” (YouTube)