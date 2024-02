Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“Stuck In The Middle” - BABYMONSTER The members of Babymonster, K-pop’s most-hyped rookie girl group, all have falsetto-high ranges, and all can clearly sang.

“The Feminine Urge” - The Last Dinner Party The Last Dinner Party is a band we’re rooting for this year, and they just released their first-ever album. “The Feminine Urge” encapsulates everything we love so much about them: poetic lyricism, romantic grooves, and smart musings about the things we inherit from our mothers.

“Burning Down The House” - Paramore Hayley Williams tries out a skeevy new voice on Paramore’s rambunctious new cover of Talking Heads’ “Burning Down The House” — the only one worth listening to in 2024 .

“AL SHAM (الشام)” - Elyanna The staggering, electic-guitar beat switch-up on Elyanna’s sirenic arabic-pop song “AL SHAM (الشام)” is a brilliant display of East meet West.

“Commas” - Arya Starr As afrobeats continues to crossover the Atlantic, Nigerian superstar Arya Starr, and her effortlessly breezy vocals, is a name you should know.

“Mood Ring” - Dehd Dehd, three rockers from Chicago, just made your over-the-top lusty, grunge rock anthem for Valentine’s Day.

“Slow Burn” - Infinity Song The soft rock musings and stunning Cranberries-esque singing will make you understand why Jay Z signed this band of siblings.

“Abracadabra” - Wes Nelson, Craig David Wes Nelson used to be a flirt on Love Island U.K. and now he’s pivoted to making banger garage dance music with genre legend Craig David — an impeccable career turn.

“Chasing The Bus” - Yaya Bey Brooklyn’s Yaya Bey confronts a man over am unexpected and pacifying backdrop of space-y gurgles and synths.

“Home For The Moment” - Julien Chang Intentionally lo-fi textures can sometimes come across as overwrought, but Baltimore musician Julien Chang uses them beautifully on his contemplative but warm new song “Home For The Moment.”