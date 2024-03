Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“Cardinal” - Kacey Musgraves This Mamas & the Papas-esque ditty dedicated to her mentor John Prine is one of many standouts on Kacey Musgraves’ new album.

“His Car Isn’t Yours” - WENDY Consider this my formal petition for more heartsick R&B songs from Red Velvet’s WENDY.

“Never Lose Me (feat. SZA & Cardi B)” - Flo Milli Remixes of popular songs these days are usually cash-grab duds, but Flo Milli’s revamped “Never Lose Me,” for which she recruited Cardi B and SZA, is a rare success: Every verse hits.

“Ghosts” - Bladee, Yung Lean Real ones know how ground-breaking it is to hear Yung Lean and Bladee beautifully harmonizing again over shoegaze-y rock.

“Snake Eyes” - Tierra Whack The classical piano rumbling in the background of Tierra Whack’s “Snake Eyes” — on which she brings back her slurring flow — only makes harder.

“Daydream Repeat” - Four Tet Four Tet’s mesmerizing “Daydream Repeat” begins as a tangle of noise that gives way to a mellifluous symphony.

“365” - Waxahatchee Backed only by strummed guitar, Waxahatchee’s “365” puts her radiantly raspy vocals and songwriting into crystal clear focus.

“Enough For You” - Wisp I can’t make out a single word on this Wisp song but the full-immersion, wall-of-guitar vibes are immaculate.

“Unfinished Business” - Nia Archives The marvel of Londoner Nia Archives’ take on jungle is just how much heart and emotion she injects into the turbo-charged beats.

“Sleep Through The Fire” - Kristiane “I can sleep through the fire/ just promise I’ll wake up with you,” sings Kristiane, our bid for your next favorite sad indie rock songwriter.