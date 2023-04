Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists. Follow the playlist on Spotify.

“Princess Diana (feat. Nicki Minaj)” - Ice Spice The queen of rap and her heiress teamed up for a regal collaboration.

“Perfume” - NCT DOJAEJUNG NCT DOJAEJUNG is NCT’s first fixed sub-group, and its debut single “Perfume” has quintessential heartthrob boy band vibes.

“One That Got Away” - Muna MUNA has shared its new dark, dance-pop single “One That Got Away,” and summer can’t come fast enough.

“Try Me” - Jorja Smith Jorja Smith’s exquisite vocals plus a relentless, pounding beat makes for a tantalizing new single.

“Dancing in the Courthouse” - Dominic Fike Dominic Fike summons a warm breeze on his first proper song in three years, a pop groove about finding redemption.

“Crush (feat. Erika De Casier)” - Shygirl Shygirl and Erika De Casier’s version of “Crush” is maximum dreamy, ethereal goodness.

“Crushxd” - Crumb This psychedelic, jazzed-out tune was written about a turtle that got crushed by a car. RIP turtle.

“Nothing Better” - Dani Mack “Maybe I’ll just take up knitting because knitting seems pretty hot these days,” says Dani Mack on her new song about being bored. It’s a song that sticks to your skin like sweat on a listless summer day.

“cicciolina” - cumgirl8 Cumgirl8 is actually four girls brewing up chaotic, subversive post-punk.

“I Love You” - Savannah Conley The gradual buildup on Savannah Conley’s “I Love You” will give you full-body chills.