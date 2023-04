Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists. Follow the playlist on Spotify.

“Mermaids” - Florence + The Machine “They come to drink, they come to dance to sacrifice a human heart,” sings Florence Welch on her new sea shanty that doubles as the soundtrack for your next witchy activities.

“Cheetah” - Jackson Wang The funk is off the charts on Jackson Wang’s very fun and subtle new single, “Cheetah.”

“Put It On Da Floor” - Latto After debuting the track at Coachella, Latto has shared the spitfire, possibly-directed-to-Nicki-Minaj message, “Put It On Da Floor.”

“Alone” - Kim Petras, Nicki Minaj Speaking of Mrs. Minaj, she’s back in Barbie-mode as the bombastic feature on Kim Petras’ poolside-ready, Alice Deejay-sampling bop, “Alone.”

“손오공” - Seventeen “Super” is one of SEVENTEEN’s most ambitiously choreographed singles, with an absolute squadron of dancers in formation for the pulse-racing hip hop track.

“Heartbreaker” - Birdy This booming, ‘80s-inflected heartbreak anthem will rewrite what you think you know about Birdy’s music.

“Heartbeat” - yunè pinku Londoner, DJ, and singer yunè pinku filters her chilled out, cosmic dance music through an intriguing, surrealist lens.

“Gimme A Chance” - Dreamer Isioma Underneath the coasting and cool exterior of Dreamer Isioma’s “Gimme A Chance,” is a song about accepting anxieties and carving the time out to dance.

“Sad To Breathe” - The Japanese House It’s exhilarating to hear The Japanese House’s latest track morph through pop, folk, and bluegrass over the course of three minutes.

“Sorrow” - Konyikeh I was taken aback by London singer Konyikeh’s sturdy and rich voice, which is one in a million.