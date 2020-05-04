Soundcheck: The 10 Best Music Releases Of The Week

What a week. Beyoncé emerged out of who knows where (as she is wont to do once a year) to remix Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage", and it is everything you could ever want out of a summer anthem. Mention of OnlyFans? Demon Time? TikTok? The Queen Bey is nothing if not plugged-in.

Elsewhere, other beloved artists shared new tracks. HAIM's "I Know Alone" is the band as you've never heard them before, and Icona Pop made their return with a 100% certified pop banger. Those looking to soothe a mellower mood should channel Mykki Blanco and Devendra Banhart's meditative "You Will Find It." While BadBadNotGood's jazzy "Goodbye Blue" will cleanse any remaining dusty corners.

Hear all of the above and more after the jump.