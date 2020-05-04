Soundcheck: The 10 Best Music Releases Of The Week

Entertainment
Every week, we bring you #SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists. Turn up, tune in, and tune out.
What a week. Beyoncé emerged out of who knows where (as she is wont to do once a year) to remix Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage", and it is everything you could ever want out of a summer anthem. Mention of OnlyFans? Demon Time? TikTok? The Queen Bey is nothing if not plugged-in.
Elsewhere, other beloved artists shared new tracks. HAIM's "I Know Alone" is the band as you've never heard them before, and Icona Pop made their return with a 100% certified pop banger. Those looking to soothe a mellower mood should channel Mykki Blanco and Devendra Banhart's meditative "You Will Find It." While BadBadNotGood's jazzy "Goodbye Blue" will cleanse any remaining dusty corners.
