Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“Better Things” - aespa aespa’s tropical fantasy “Better Things,” summons coconuts, poolsides, and a heavy injection of vitamin C.

“Booty Drop” - Doechii Doechii is giving you one last chance to get a summer twerk session in.

“Your Ex” - Katie Gregson-MacLeod Katie Gregson-MacLeod has sung about being the scorned girl, and is now singing about being the girl who gets the guy.

“Life Lesson” - Jon Batiste, Lana Del Rey Lana Del Rey and Jon Batiste add a new installment to their stunning collection of duets together; this one, a sweeping rumination on great loves.

“Stay Blessed” - Genesis Owusu Genesis Owusu has opened for Paramore, Khurangbin, and Thundercat so that should give you an idea about his arena-sized, between-punk-and-rap energy.

“Bobby” - Mali Velasquez Nashville singer Mali Velasquez’ textured, weathered vocals is the laquer on her lush folk-rock songs.

“Both” - BAYLI This expensive-sounding rap track goes out to all Birkin bag baddies and cash wh*res.

“Subliminal” - MJ Nebreda, Sammy Reggaeton, dembow, and perreo-pop freaks need to get to know Miami’s MJ Nebreda.

“Many Thanks” - Madeline Madeline’s fizzy, breakbeat pop contains gleams in shades of Caroline Polachek and Imogen Heap.

“Everything I Need” - Pleasure Systems, Melody English “Everthing I Need” by NYC musicians Pleasure Systems and Melody English is a small but mighty song about the simple but unparalleled pleasures of living in the real world.